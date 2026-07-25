Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 305,760 Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 672.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 305,760 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Domino's Pizza worth $126,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Domino's Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Domino's Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 200.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $332.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $282.00 and a twelve month high of $486.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $310.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.47.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.10). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.86%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $601.00 to $544.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $402.16.

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Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total transaction of $152,822.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,672.32. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $611,451. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Domino's Pizza News

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Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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