Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 138,964 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $68,305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $7,505,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $3,250,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,973 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 59,295 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Reuters article

Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Business Wire article

The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Positive Sentiment: Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Business Wire article

Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst note suggested the strong quarter may not materially change the second-half outlook, indicating some caution after the earnings beat. Yahoo Finance article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $613.05.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TMO opened at $567.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $435.27 and a one year high of $643.99. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $494.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The business's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.11%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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