Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 325,762 Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 325,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,762,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Expand Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,251,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,345,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Expand Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,183,560 shares of the company's stock worth $1,400,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Expand Energy by 94.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,498,905 shares of the company's stock worth $493,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Expand Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,359,372 shares of the company's stock worth $463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 619,001 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expand Energy by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company's stock worth $362,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Expand Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Expand Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations. Expand Energy reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, above consensus estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22 and up from $1.10 a year earlier. Expand Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Expand Energy reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, above consensus estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22 and up from $1.10 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Twin Eagle acquisition offers growth and integration benefits. EXE agreed to acquire privately held natural-gas marketer Twin Eagle for $1.25 billion. Management expects the deal to contribute more than $200 million in annual EBITDA initially and generate $150 million in annual synergies by the end of 2028, expanding Expand Energy’s reach across major U.S. and Canadian demand markets. Expand Energy to Acquire Twin Eagle

EXE agreed to acquire privately held natural-gas marketer Twin Eagle for $1.25 billion. Management expects the deal to contribute more than $200 million in annual EBITDA initially and generate $150 million in annual synergies by the end of 2028, expanding Expand Energy’s reach across major U.S. and Canadian demand markets. Neutral Sentiment: The deal shifts EXE toward an integrated natural-gas model. Combining North America’s largest gas producer with a marketing and optimization platform could improve value capture and diversify earnings, but investors will likely monitor transaction funding, closing conditions and the pace of synergy realization. Expand Energy to Acquire Twin Eagle in $1.25 Billion Deal

Combining North America’s largest gas producer with a marketing and optimization platform could improve value capture and diversify earnings, but investors will likely monitor transaction funding, closing conditions and the pace of synergy realization. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed forecasts. Quarterly revenue was $2.96 billion, below analysts’ $3.05 billion estimate. The revenue shortfall may be overshadowing the EPS beat, particularly as pre-earnings coverage cited downward estimate revisions. Expand Energy Earnings Results

Insider Activity at Expand Energy

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.90 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 85,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,600,772.20. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $881,755.92. This trade represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,120 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expand Energy Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of EXE stock opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.95. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.99 and a 1-year high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.05 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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