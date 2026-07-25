Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,152,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 636,200 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Gilead Sciences worth $299,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $141,978,000 after buying an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,418,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 243,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 607,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,740. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Wall Street Zen raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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