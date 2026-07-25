Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,095 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 125,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Motorola Solutions worth $175,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 540.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $418.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $409.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.49. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.Motorola Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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