Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $142.73 Million Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,429,753 shares of the computer maker's stock after buying an additional 2,481,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of HP worth $142,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,169 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in HP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,230 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in HP by 6.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 145,337 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in HP by 70.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 731,574 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 302,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,496. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.19. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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