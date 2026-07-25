Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $188 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437,374 shares of the company's stock after selling 342,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.59% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $187,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $165.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $1,102,090.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $557,954.04. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,881 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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