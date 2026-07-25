Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $265.93 Million Stake in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 122.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130,881 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 1,173,549 shares during the quarter. Strategy makes up about 0.4% of Renaissance Technologies LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Strategy worth $265,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Strategy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,997 shares of the software maker's stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Strategy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Strategy in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,610 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Strategy Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $91.67 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average is $137.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.54. Strategy Inc has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $417.01.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($16.49) EPS. Strategy's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Strategy from $163.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other news, CEO Phong Le acquired 11,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $998,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 1,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $241,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,088.96. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and have sold 181,522 shares worth $23,448,502. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy said it has built a $3.225 billion dollar reserve, which could help cover obligations and reduce short-term payment pressure. Article Link

Strategy said it has built a $3.225 billion dollar reserve, which could help cover obligations and reduce short-term payment pressure. Positive Sentiment: Michael Saylor rolled out new Bitcoin-focused metrics, including Net BTC and BTC Hurdle ARR, aimed at giving investors a clearer view of the company’s Bitcoin value and leverage dynamics. Article Link

Michael Saylor rolled out new Bitcoin-focused metrics, including Net BTC and BTC Hurdle ARR, aimed at giving investors a clearer view of the company’s Bitcoin value and leverage dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy also participated in the launch of a $15 million Bitcoin Security Consortium, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Bitcoin infrastructure and network security. Article Link

Strategy also participated in the launch of a $15 million Bitcoin Security Consortium, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Bitcoin infrastructure and network security. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said Strategy has gone four weeks without buying Bitcoin, suggesting it is prioritizing balance-sheet protection over adding to its BTC holdings. Article Link

Multiple reports said Strategy has gone four weeks without buying Bitcoin, suggesting it is prioritizing balance-sheet protection over adding to its BTC holdings. Negative Sentiment: Another report highlighted that Strategy’s new valuation metrics still show a large amount of Bitcoin pledged to lenders, reinforcing concerns about financial leverage and downside risk. Article Link

Another report highlighted that Strategy’s new valuation metrics still show a large amount of Bitcoin pledged to lenders, reinforcing concerns about financial leverage and downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary and market reports also pointed to recent weakness in MSTR shares after the stock broke below key support levels, with some traders warning of further downside if Bitcoin remains soft. Article Link

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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