Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.20 Million Stock Holdings in EPR Properties $EPR

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 126,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of EPR Properties worth $28,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EPR Properties alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $825,917.43. This trade represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Huntington began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock's 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.01 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.17%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EPR Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EPR Properties wasn't on the list.

While EPR Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here