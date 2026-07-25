Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $310.02 Million Stake in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,133 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 153,600 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for approximately 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Western Digital worth $310,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,988 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Western Digital Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of WDC opened at $519.80 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $799.87. The firm's 50 day moving average is $564.90 and its 200-day moving average is $397.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $235,699.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 116,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,640,420.80. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 2,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.24, for a total value of $1,376,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,366,060.96. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,959 shares of company stock valued at $12,631,666. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $575.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $530.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Western Digital from $685.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Western Digital from $610.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Western Digital from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $520.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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