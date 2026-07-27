Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $51.61 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 635.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $51,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $995.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $787.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $656.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $541.00 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business's fifty day moving average is $635.78 and its 200-day moving average is $714.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.22 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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