Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Crown worth $54,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $158,288,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,230,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $333,197,000 after acquiring an additional 933,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Crown by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,526,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $363,173,000 after purchasing an additional 886,471 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Crown by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 858,275 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,377,000 after purchasing an additional 724,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.20.

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Crown Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:CCK opened at $117.88 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $121.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 5.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Crown's payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Crown News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Crown Holdings to $135 from $131 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Crown Holdings to $135 from $131 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Crown Holdings declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, which can appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns. Press release

Crown Holdings declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, which can appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remained constructive after the earnings beat, including Truist reaffirming Buy and Wells Fargo lifting its price target to $127, which adds to the bullish tone around the stock. Article

Several analysts remained constructive after the earnings beat, including Truist reaffirming Buy and Wells Fargo lifting its price target to $127, which adds to the bullish tone around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: UBS reportedly kept a Hold rating, indicating some analysts see the shares as fairly valued after the recent rally. UBS Hold report

UBS reportedly kept a Hold rating, indicating some analysts see the shares as fairly valued after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reportedly downgraded Crown to Neutral after the strong run-up, which may reflect concerns that much of the good news is already priced in. Seeking Alpha report

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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