Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 2,107.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065,200 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,790,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Blue Owl Capital worth $55,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,939 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.10 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $699.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio is 766.67%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blue Owl Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blue Owl Capital wasn't on the list.

While Blue Owl Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here