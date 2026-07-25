Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $166.63 Million in American Express Company $AXP

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 550,880 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $166,630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Express Trading Down 4.4%

NYSE AXP opened at $325.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.50 and a 200 day moving average of $330.33. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. HSBC raised their target price on American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on American Express from $285.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.11.

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About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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