Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $65.92 Million in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 503,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,922,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Johnson Controls International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maseco LLP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 747.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $143.35 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $102.09 and a one year high of $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business's fifty day moving average price is $141.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

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Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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