Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,928,768 shares of the company's stock after selling 215,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Virtu Financial worth $128,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 103.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 51.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE VIRT opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.58. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 14.17%.Virtu Financial has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.820 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Virtu Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research cut Virtu Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Virtu Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 42,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,126,198.38. This trade represents a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Free Report).

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