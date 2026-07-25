Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,560 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,600 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 14,560 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Stryker worth $128,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,978 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,973 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 13.8% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,331 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 24.8% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $392.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Trading Up 3.7%

SYK stock opened at $330.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.66. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.14. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Stryker's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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