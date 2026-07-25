Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 599,320 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 599,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $191,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE TSM opened at $403.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock's 50 day moving average is $427.67 and its 200 day moving average is $381.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $490.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record AI-driven earnings, with strong margins and guidance, and raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, reinforcing that demand for advanced chips remains robust. Article Title

TSMC reported record AI-driven earnings, with strong margins and guidance, and raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, reinforcing that demand for advanced chips remains robust. Positive Sentiment: The company committed another $100 billion to U.S. chipmaking, signaling confidence in long-term AI chip demand and expanding its strategic footprint in America. Article Title

The company committed another $100 billion to U.S. chipmaking, signaling confidence in long-term AI chip demand and expanding its strategic footprint in America. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with pricing power and demand for 2-nanometer technology supporting the bullish case. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with pricing power and demand for 2-nanometer technology supporting the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases for 2027 suggest strong pricing power, but the move is also fueling debate about whether AI chip customers can absorb higher costs. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases for 2027 suggest strong pricing power, but the move is also fueling debate about whether AI chip customers can absorb higher costs. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are pulling back after a strong 2026 run as investors take profits and reassess valuations following the AI-fueled rally. Article Title

Broader semiconductor stocks are pulling back after a strong 2026 run as investors take profits and reassess valuations following the AI-fueled rally. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s strong earnings were overshadowed by its higher 2026 capital spending plans, adding to concerns that the AI buildout may require heavier spending across the chip sector and pressuring sentiment on semiconductor stocks. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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