Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,932,627 shares of the coal producer's stock after selling 202,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.87% of Peabody Energy worth $195,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,135,096 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,978 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $283,129,000 after buying an additional 306,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,233,585 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $205,429,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,916,934 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $52,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $90,603,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Peabody Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Robbins Geller, The Schall Law Firm, Hagens Berman, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, and The Gross Law Firm, issued reminders about an existing securities class action against Peabody Energy and the August 24, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Robbins Geller, The Schall Law Firm, Hagens Berman, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, and The Gross Law Firm, issued reminders about an existing securities class action against Peabody Energy and the August 24, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline. Neutral Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Peabody inflated guidance for its metallurgical coal segment and concealed operational failures at the Centurion mine, which keeps legal and reputational risk in focus for shareholders. Article Title

The lawsuits allege Peabody inflated guidance for its metallurgical coal segment and concealed operational failures at the Centurion mine, which keeps legal and reputational risk in focus for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The growing number of class action notices may increase uncertainty around potential liabilities, legal costs, and management distraction, which can weigh on the stock. Article Title

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Peabody Energy stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.38. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock's 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $973.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $977.42 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Peabody Energy's payout ratio is -30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTU

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

Further Reading

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