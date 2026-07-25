Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $165,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 13,689 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $3,822,653.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,999.75. The trade was a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,143 shares of company stock valued at $56,959,010. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $308.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Article

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand.

Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN.

Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook.

Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector.

The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and raised outlook, the stock sold off after the report, suggesting expectations were already very high and leaving little room for short-term disappointment.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $279.58 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $301.06 and its 200-day moving average is $247.37. The stock has a market cap of $254.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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