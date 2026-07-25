Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,165 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 203,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Brinker International worth $131,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 570.4% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 337 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

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Brinker International Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $186.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.30 and a 12 month high of $196.38. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.40.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 123.22% and a net margin of 8.07%.Brinker International's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Brinker International from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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