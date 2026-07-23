Repligen Corporation $RGEN Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,745 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 38,459 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Repligen worth $18,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Repligen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Repligen by 0.3% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,599 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Repligen and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Repligen from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of RGEN opened at $140.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 7.78. Repligen Corporation has a 1-year low of $100.99 and a 1-year high of $175.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.79.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $192.05 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $106,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,055. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Repligen

Here are the key news stories impacting Repligen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Repligen agreed to buy BioLife Solutions in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $1.5 billion , adding BioLife’s biopreservation media and cell processing tools to Repligen’s portfolio and broadening its exposure to cell therapy. Article Title

Repligen agreed to buy BioLife Solutions in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about , adding BioLife’s biopreservation media and cell processing tools to Repligen’s portfolio and broadening its exposure to cell therapy. Positive Sentiment: Management said the deal should be accretive to revenue growth, margins, and adjusted EPS, with at least $20 million of synergies in year one and $30 million in year two, which supports the investment case for long-term earnings growth. Article Title

Management said the deal should be to revenue growth, margins, and adjusted EPS, with at least of synergies in year one and in year two, which supports the investment case for long-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: The purchase price includes both cash and Repligen shares, so while the acquisition could create growth opportunities, investors may also be weighing potential dilution and integration risk until the deal closes, which is expected in Q4 2026 . Article Title

The purchase price includes both cash and Repligen shares, so while the acquisition could create growth opportunities, investors may also be weighing potential dilution and integration risk until the deal closes, which is expected in . Negative Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the market may be cautious on the acquisition price and deal structure, with one analyst note on BioLife saying the transaction caps upside, reflecting some skepticism around valuation and near-term execution. Article Title

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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