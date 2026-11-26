Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,815,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,516,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 4.02% of Replimune Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 782.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 108,477 shares of the company's stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares during the last quarter. Montanova Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Montanova Capital LLC now owns 4,389,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,595,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 49,026 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $1,058,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 659,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,237,100. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Joseph P. Slattery sold 5,200 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $113,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,467 shares in the company, valued at $31,980.60. The trade was a 78.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,870 shares of company stock worth $4,188,007. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Replimune Group stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The company's 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.24. On average, research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Replimune Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REPL

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group is a biotechnology company focused on developing tumor-directed immunotherapies for people with cancer. Its proprietary platform uses genetically modified herpes simplex viruses, designed to be injected into tumors and stimulate an immune response against cancer. The company's investigational pipeline includes RP1, an engineered oncolytic virus that expresses proteins intended to promote tumor cell destruction and immune activation. Replimune is also developing other candidates that combine virus-based treatment with additional immune-stimulating approaches.

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