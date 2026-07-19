Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Position Lessened by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,761 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 35,678 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Republic Services worth $44,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $7,079,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,337.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 575,637 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $121,995,000 after purchasing an additional 535,603 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344,535 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 366,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.24 per share, for a total transaction of $74,019,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 110,315,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,310,304,199.68. The trade was a 0.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $380,304.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58 shares in the company, valued at $12,254.24. This trade represents a 96.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 987,150 shares of company stock worth $202,366,682. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.9%

Republic Services stock opened at $222.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.41 and a fifty-two week high of $246.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Republic Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $247.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Republic Services from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $243.89.

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Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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