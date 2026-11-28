Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,033,453 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 123,567 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Republic Services worth $426,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,602,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,335,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

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Republic Services Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $253.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.32. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.41 and a 12-month high of $256.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.42 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Republic Services's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 409,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.49 per share, with a total value of $90,700,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 116,166,330 shares in the company, valued at $25,729,680,431.70. This trade represents a 0.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 3,400 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,298,304. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,871,917 shares of company stock valued at $639,510,985. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Argus upgraded Republic Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Republic Services from $234.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $256.00 to $246.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $270.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSG

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. provides waste collection, recycling and environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers. Its services include collecting and transporting waste, operating transfer stations and landfills, and processing recyclable materials. The company also offers environmental solutions, including hazardous and non-hazardous waste management and treatment services. Republic Services operates primarily across the United States. Founded in 1998, Republic Services is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

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