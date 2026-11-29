Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,925 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 828,700 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP's holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 324,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.89 per share, with a total value of $72,396,900.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 117,058,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,091,156,583.16. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Bales sold 3,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,304. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,871,917 shares of company stock valued at $639,510,985. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:RSG opened at $253.26 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $232.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.41 and a 1-year high of $256.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio is 37.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $234.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc. provides waste collection, recycling and environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers. Its services include collecting and transporting waste, operating transfer stations and landfills, and processing recyclable materials. The company also offers environmental solutions, including hazardous and non-hazardous waste management and treatment services. Republic Services operates primarily across the United States. Founded in 1998, Republic Services is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

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