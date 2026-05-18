Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Requisite Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 26.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $422.24 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $386.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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