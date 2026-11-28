Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI - Free Report) by 1,457.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504,928 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,408,324 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.99% of Resideo Technologies worth $27,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 27.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nykredit A S acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth $132,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of REZI opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on REZI shares. Weiss Ratings cut Resideo Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $29.00 price target on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $29.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies is a provider of products and services for home comfort, safety, security and energy management. Its offerings include thermostats and other heating and cooling controls, indoor air quality products, water leak detection devices, fire and carbon monoxide alarms, and security systems. Products are sold under brands that include Honeywell Home and First Alert. The company also operates ADI Global Distribution, a distributor of security, audio-visual, communications and smart-home products.

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