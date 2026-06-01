Resolute Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Resolute Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,246 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. AT&T accounts for about 0.5% of Resolute Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Rothschild Wealth LLC raised its position in AT&T by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the technology company's stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,839,753 shares of the technology company's stock worth $70,539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,617 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in AT&T by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the technology company's stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $172.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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