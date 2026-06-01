Resolute Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,615 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Resolute Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,615 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Home Depot makes up 0.5% of Resolute Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneco Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $317.41 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $324.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.61. The stock has a market cap of $316.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $454.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot is expanding store-based services by testing on-site car key duplication through a partnership with KeyMe Locksmiths, which could deepen customer relationships and support more traffic and cross-selling in stores. Home Depot Tests On Site Car Key Service To Deepen Store Relationships

Home Depot is expanding store-based services by testing on-site car key duplication through a partnership with KeyMe Locksmiths, which could deepen customer relationships and support more traffic and cross-selling in stores. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan-style market commentary and a broader “home improvement stocks” roundup suggest investors are still watching the sector closely, but this looks more like a reference piece than a direct catalyst for Home Depot. Top Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Today - May 28th

JPMorgan-style market commentary and a broader “home improvement stocks” roundup suggest investors are still watching the sector closely, but this looks more like a reference piece than a direct catalyst for Home Depot. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several forward EPS estimates for Home Depot, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and multiple quarterly forecasts, while keeping a “Hold” rating. That points to slightly softer expectations for future earnings growth.

Zacks Research trimmed several forward EPS estimates for Home Depot, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and multiple quarterly forecasts, while keeping a “Hold” rating. That points to slightly softer expectations for future earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer singled out Home Depot as one of the market’s “legitimate disappointments,” tying weaker performance to rising interest rates, which can weigh on home-improvement demand and investor sentiment. Jim Cramer on Home Depot: “I Was Honestly Bracing for the Worst Here”

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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