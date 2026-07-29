Resolution Capital Ltd Buys 101,709 Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO - Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623,857 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 101,709 shares during the period. Terreno Realty comprises approximately 2.1% of Resolution Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned 1.53% of Terreno Realty worth $99,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Terreno Realty by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 73.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $69.00 target price on Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRNO

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $78.94.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.60 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 86.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Terreno Realty's payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation NYSE: TRNO is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company's portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

See Also

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