Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,769 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

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CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research maintained an Outperform rating on CoreWeave and kept a $150 price target , signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s AI cloud growth potential. Article Title

Wolfe Research maintained an rating on CoreWeave and kept a , signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s AI cloud growth potential. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave was named a Visionary in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Infrastructure, which supports its credibility as a leading AI infrastructure provider. Article Title

CoreWeave was named a in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Infrastructure, which supports its credibility as a leading AI infrastructure provider. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted CoreWeave’s expanding AI demand tailwind, noting more than 3.5 GW of contracted power and a large backlog that could support future revenue growth. Article Title

Media coverage highlighted CoreWeave’s expanding AI demand tailwind, noting more than and a large backlog that could support future revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 reported shares , making the update effectively non-informative for investors and unlikely to affect the stock on its own.

Short-interest data showed , making the update effectively non-informative for investors and unlikely to affect the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Comments from Jim Cramer calling CoreWeave one of the stronger neocloud players may support sentiment, but it is not a direct catalyst. Article Title

Comments from Jim Cramer calling CoreWeave one of the stronger neocloud players may support sentiment, but it is not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CoreWeave’s CEO disclosed sales of nearly 370,000 shares across recent filings, which can weigh on sentiment even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Article Title

CoreWeave’s CEO disclosed sales of nearly across recent filings, which can weigh on sentiment even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Negative Sentiment: Articles about Meta’s AI cloud ambitions raised competition concerns, suggesting larger rivals could pressure CoreWeave’s growth narrative and market share. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Price Performance

CRWV stock opened at $88.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 7.17. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $153.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $106,349,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.93, for a total value of $130,421,250.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 24,941,871 shares of company stock worth $2,920,484,187 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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