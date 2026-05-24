Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,087 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 10,302 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 444,058.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,857,733 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,021,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,932,382 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,413,078,000 after acquiring an additional 107,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,231 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $561,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 856,039 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $245,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,832 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 110,686 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $232.04 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $469.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business's 50 day moving average price is $218.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The firm had revenue of $611.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $279.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Further Reading

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