Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $2.49 Million in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,637,504 shares of the company's stock worth $835,107,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company's stock worth $792,822,000 after buying an additional 2,968,981 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company's stock worth $387,914,000 after buying an additional 1,316,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company's stock worth $119,743,000 after buying an additional 1,752,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,459 shares of the company's stock worth $107,886,000 after buying an additional 153,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $834,749.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,717,288.64. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,597. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 819,588 shares of company stock worth $49,774,300. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Oklo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oklo

Oklo Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of OKLO opened at $65.76 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report).

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