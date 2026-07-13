Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 299,588 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $5,521,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group increased its position in Coeur Mining by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 40,514 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 34,090 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,722 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 77,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,994.40. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 0.1%

CDE opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $856.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.59 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 31.15%.The company's revenue was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio is 3.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDE. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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