Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 1,129.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 79,210 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,063,000 after acquiring an additional 126,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,236,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $540,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212,504 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 238,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 156,086 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 61,952 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore lowered Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.54.

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Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:DOC opened at $20.64 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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