Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 13,361 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 1,271.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,412 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $228.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.59. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus raised Packaging Corporation of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.57.

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About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

See Also

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