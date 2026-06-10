Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust Buys Shares of 171,410 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 171,410 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $31,968,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 8.6% of Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock worth $332,629,083. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.85 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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