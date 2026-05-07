Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,799 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $125.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $134.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.73.

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Duke Energy News Roundup

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Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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