REV Group, Inc. $REVG Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,680,950 shares of the company's stock after selling 445,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.59% of REV Group worth $284,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,726 shares of the company's stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,786 shares of the company's stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in REV Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,451 shares of the company's stock worth $64,108,000 after buying an additional 135,875 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in REV Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,689 shares of the company's stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 42,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,309 shares of the company's stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter.

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REV Group Price Performance

Shares of REVG opened at $63.90 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $69.92. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on REVG

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc NYSE: REVG is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.

The company's product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

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