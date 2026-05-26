Revere Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Revere Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 258.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.2% of Revere Asset Management Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Revere Asset Management Inc's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $518.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $751.00 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $818.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $518.94 and its 200-day moving average is $393.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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