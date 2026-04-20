Revisor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,536 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Revisor Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,165,000. Guerra Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 38,439 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,121.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 138,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,006,722.72. The trade was a 23.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $2,613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 83,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $81.47 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $251.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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