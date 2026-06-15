Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,117 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP's holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,719,886 shares of the company's stock worth $1,331,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,792 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,625,692 shares of the company's stock worth $683,020,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,455,357 shares of the company's stock worth $441,565,000 after acquiring an additional 90,385 shares during the period. Nextech Invest Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company's stock worth $332,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,347 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 6,223,291 shares of the company's stock worth $290,628,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company's stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

RVMD stock opened at $153.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.68. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $166.50.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.83) by ($0.46). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $455,916.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 157,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,675,063.60. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $273,868.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,485,933.76. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,592 shares of company stock valued at $20,855,132. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $169.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $123.72.

Read Our Latest Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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