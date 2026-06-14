Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD Shares Sold by Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lowered its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,455 shares of the company's stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Revolution Medicines makes up about 1.7% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Revolution Medicines worth $63,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1,002.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $455,916.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 157,570 shares in the company, valued at $15,675,063.60. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total value of $18,010,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 276,698 shares in the company, valued at $41,529,602.82. This trade represents a 30.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,592 shares of company stock valued at $20,855,132. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD stock opened at $153.87 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $166.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.46). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RVMD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $169.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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