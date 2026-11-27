Integral Health Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Revolution Medicines makes up 10.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Revolution Medicines worth $205,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $551,843,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 987.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,181,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,699 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,191,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,267,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 912,335 shares of the company's stock worth $170,862,000 after acquiring an additional 411,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company's stock.

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Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $175.67 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.36.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $197.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Goldsmith sold 13,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.24, for a total value of $2,786,969.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 253,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,475,860.08. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alan Sandler sold 6,309 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.14, for a total transaction of $1,275,301.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 52,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,624,276.26. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 273,901 shares of company stock worth $53,970,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies for cancers driven by RAS pathway mutations. The company's research centers on RAS proteins and related signaling mechanisms that can promote tumor growth. Its investigational pipeline includes small-molecule RAS inhibitors, including candidates designed to target multiple RAS variants as well as specific mutations such as KRAS G12C and G12D. These medicines are being studied for potential use in solid tumors, including pancreatic, lung and colorectal cancers.

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