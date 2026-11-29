Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396,151 shares of the company's stock after selling 736,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Revolution Medicines worth $286,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,843,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 987.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,181,185 shares of the company's stock worth $447,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,699 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,191,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,267,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,308,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.75.

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Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark Goldsmith sold 13,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.24, for a total transaction of $2,786,969.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 253,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,475,860.08. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Kelsey sold 92,531 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total transaction of $18,724,573.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 291,876 shares in the company, valued at $59,064,027.36. This represents a 24.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,901 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,418. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $175.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.61. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $224.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.36.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $197.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies for cancers driven by RAS pathway mutations. The company's research centers on RAS proteins and related signaling mechanisms that can promote tumor growth. Its investigational pipeline includes small-molecule RAS inhibitors, including candidates designed to target multiple RAS variants as well as specific mutations such as KRAS G12C and G12D. These medicines are being studied for potential use in solid tumors, including pancreatic, lung and colorectal cancers.

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