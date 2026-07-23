Revvity Inc. $RVTY Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,628 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,020 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Revvity worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Revvity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,606,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $832,693,000 after acquiring an additional 434,570 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,161,171 shares of the company's stock worth $789,595,000 after purchasing an additional 533,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,844,464 shares of the company's stock worth $275,202,000 after purchasing an additional 650,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,116 shares of the company's stock worth $252,727,000 after buying an additional 486,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,553,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,816,000 after buying an additional 346,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Revvity from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Zacks Research cut Revvity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revvity

Revvity Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $110.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Revvity Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.22 and a 1-year high of $118.30. The business's fifty day moving average price is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.07 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.26%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Revvity's payout ratio is 13.40%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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