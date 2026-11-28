EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,327,120 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,217,359 shares during the period. Revvity comprises about 6.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 4.77% of Revvity worth $814,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Revvity Stock Up 0.3%

RVTY opened at $151.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Revvity Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.22 and a twelve month high of $171.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.73 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.61%. Revvity's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Revvity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Revvity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Revvity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Revvity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $136.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVTY

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder Vohra sold 7,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,650.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,738.80. This trade represents a 52.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 1,631 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $235,728.43. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,136,297.93. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,045 shares of company stock worth $1,281,439 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc. is a global life sciences and diagnostics company that develops technologies, products and services for research, clinical testing and healthcare. Its offerings include instruments, reagents, software and integrated workflows used by laboratories and other organizations. The company's life sciences business supports areas such as drug discovery, biological research and genetic analysis. Its diagnostics business provides screening and testing solutions, including technologies used in newborn screening and reproductive health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report).

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