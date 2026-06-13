Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Holdings Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620,333 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 44,442 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $62,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,592 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 63,313 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 175.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,994,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $82,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,603 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.2% in the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.9%

REXR stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is 187.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 23,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $816,328.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 560,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,776,727.74. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,181,115.53. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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