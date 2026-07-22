Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 3,211.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,547 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,181,115.53. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The firm had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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